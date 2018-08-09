House fire kills 101-year-old SC woman

A house fire Wednesday killed a 101-year-old South Carolina woman.
The fire happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Belvedere area of Aiken County, according to WFXG. That’s just off Interstate 20, about 70 miles southwest of Columbia.
Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton identified the victim as 101-year-old Georgia Scott, who died of smoke inhalation, WRDW reports.
Scott lived alone in the home, according to WJBF. There was no immediate word on what caused the deadly blaze, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, WJBF reported..
