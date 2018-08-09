Ex-Columbia police chief Scott arrested for failure to return his service guns

Former Columbia police chief Randy Scott has been arrested again — this time for failing to return his service guns to the city of Columbia and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Scott has been charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent. Breach of trust is a charge that basically means he appropriated property that he had been entrusted with.

This is the second arrest in a month for Scott, 49, who was arrested in July on a minor drug charge at his home off Heyward Higgins Road in northeast Richland.

That arrest took place during a U.S. Marshals’ task force raid for a wanted fugitive.

During that raid at Scott’s house, officers found the guns.. One was a 40mm Glock that Scott allegedly failed to return to the Sheriff’s Department after his resignation in July 2016. The other was a 9 mm pistol he allegedly failed to return to the Columbia Police Department when he resigned in May 2013.

Scott’s latest arrest was announced Thursday morning by Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

The guns Scott is charged with appropriating are listed as costing at least several hundred dollars each. Warrants in the case say the value of each is less than $1,000.

Additionally, Lisa Grazioli, 52, a former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy, has been charged with breach of trust for a shotgun found in Scott’s residence. Investigators learned Grazioli failed to return the shotgun belonging to the Sheriff’s Department. Grazioli lives in Scott’s home and resigned from the Sheriff’s Department in March 2017, a press release said.

(This story will be updated.)



