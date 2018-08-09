Stock image
1 killed, 1 injured when armed intruders break into SC home

By Teddy Kulmala

August 09, 2018 10:51 AM

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

One person was killed and another injured when three armed intruders forced their way into a South Carolina home early Thursday.

The deadly home invasion happened just after 1 a.m. at a home on Phelps Road in Blacksburg, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. Three men armed with handguns kicked in the front door of the home and ransacked the house, the newspaper reported.

As the intruders left the home, one of them fired a shot that killed 26-year-old Marshall Lyles Cooper and injured a 19-year-old woman, according to FOX Carolina.

WSPA reported that the 19-year-old survivor was visiting the home at the time.

There was no word on arrests or suspect identities.

