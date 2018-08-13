South Carolina to add 839 to list of area codes in 2020

Some South Carolina residents will have a new area code in less than two years.
The North American Numbering Plan Administration has announced the new area code of 839 to overlay the existing 803 area code which covers the central part of the state. It will take effect in 2020.
A news release by the administration said the South Carolina Public Service Commission approved the area code overlay to ensure the availability of telephone numbering that's most efficient and least confusing, while keeping possible disruption to a minimum.
The new 839 area code will cover the same geographic area as 803. All existing customers will retain 803 and will not need to change their telephone numbers. Ten-digit dialing will be required by all customers in both area codes.
