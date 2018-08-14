Hear ye, hear ye, Medieval Times crowns first ruling queen. Get to know the new royal

Medieval Times will have a queen leading the castle for the first time in production history.

The new show began earlier in the summer. The show features a young princess who takes over after the death of her father and has to adjust to her new position. Chloe Hudson, a Myrtle Beach local, is one of the four actresses who plays the role of Queen Maria Isabella.

Chloe Hudson, who plays the first queen of the Medieval Times castle in the production company’s new show, interacts with a horse backstage at Medieval Times in Myrtle Beach.

Hudson first saw a Medieval Times show as a kid. She nervously approached the princess after the show and was inspired by the actress. It was a pivotal moment in her deciding to become an actress.

Medieval Times is a national chain with locations in cities like Atlanta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois. The show change is in all their locations and is the first time there has been a female lead.





“I have people tell me, ‘you should have seen my daughter’s face when they said ‘the queen’ and you came out,’” Hudson said. “And it’s not just the girls, it’s all the younger generation.”

The response from kids is one of her favorite parts of the job. She hopes the role inspires all young people to believe that they can do anything they want to and be independent.

“It’s really cool to have that affect on someone,” she said.

Combat armor hangs in stalls along the wall backstage at Medieval Times in Myrtle Beach.

Hudson is the youngest actress in the Myrtle Beach production and said she has been acting since she was born in 1996.

While attending Coastal Carolina University, Hudson got involved in community theater. But her start at Medieval Times four years ago was not as an actor, instead she was a server. Then she was given time to try out for a back-up acting role and she got it.

When one of the princesses left, she got the role. Then when a new show was announced, she was offered the leading part.

“It was a little intimidating to take on a mature role, because I’m still maturing,” she said.

The show requires a lot of set-up. Basically from the start of her morning, Hudson is getting ready by prepping her voice. She preps two to three hours before even showing up to the castle.

The show required she learn how to ride a horse.

Chloe Hudson, who plays the first queen of the Medieval Times castle in the production company’s new show, stands with her horse Hipnotico backstage at Medieval Times in Myrtle Beach.

That said, Hudson loves it. She believes the new show keeps what made the old Medieval Times show fun, but has more depth to the storyline.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online at the Medieval Times website.



