Man found dead in the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park

A man was found dead in the surf off Myrtle Beach State Park Monday morning, police said.
Emergency responders went to the beach at the park at about 10 a.m. on Monday. Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson said officers are investigating after someone found an adult male in the surf on the beach.
“We saw the whole thing, it was so sad,” a woman said from her car as she left the parking area.
Police and rescue crews blocked off a section of the beach while they investigated. Some of the walkways from the parking areas to the beach were also blocked.
Beachgoer Judy Carpenter said lifeguards changed the flags from one red to double reds, preventing swimming after the body was found.
Several families continued to play on the beach, but a distance away from where the body was found. The Myrtle Beach State Park beach remained open as police investigated.
