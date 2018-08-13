This SC city has the worst drivers in the United States, according to a new study

Though Lexington County was leading the state in traffic fatalities earlier this year, it isn’t the South Carolina city with the worst drivers, according to a new study.
Greer was named the city with the worst drivers in the U.S., according to insurance comparison site Insurify.
Using data provided by 1.4 million drivers to their website, Insurify compared accidents, DUIs, failures to stop, speeding, reckless driving and passing violations of residents across the country, according to the study. They then calculated the cities with the most at-fault driving incidents.
In Greer, more than an estimated third of drivers had been in an at-fault driving incident, according to the study. Drivers are about 63 percent more likely to get intoan accident than the average driver.
The average driver in the Upstate city is 103 percent more likely to get a speeding ticket, according to the study.
Here’s the full rankings:
- Greer, South Carolina
- Dover, Delaware
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Spokane, Washington
- West Jordan, Utah
- Littleton, Colorado
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Boise, Idaho
- Cincinnatio, Ohio
- Portland, Oregon
- Loganville, Georgia
- Jacksonville, North Carolina
- Pasadena, California
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Denton, Texas
- Apopka, Florida
- Buffalo, New York
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Comments