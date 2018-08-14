Guests at SC Airbnb may have been recorded, according to sheriff’s office

A recording device may have been found in a Greenville County Airbnb, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s department responded to claims of a potential camera at an Airbnb rental in Travelers Rest on Aug. 9, according to the statement.
The Airbnb was located on the 2000 block of Little Texas Road in the town near Greenville.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation, but it’s too early to release any concrete information, spokesman Sgt. Ryan Flood said. The investigation is ongoing.
This isn’t the first time an Airbnb in Greenville County may have had a hidden camera in it. In 2017, a 35-year-old man was charged with voyeurism after an Airbnb renter found a camera in the apartment, according to WYFF.
Airbnb’s policies require hosts to disclose all surveillance devices and prohibits any devices in “private spaces” like bedrooms and bathrooms.
Comments