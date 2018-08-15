Your USC student ID will get you these special discounts

Not everyone is trying to make college more expensive for USC students.
In fact, some local and national businesses offer discounts if you are a student at the University of South Carolina. Here are just a few businesses in Columbia that offer deals to USC students.
Local
Palmetto Pig: A valid student ID will get you a dollar off the buffet at Palmetto Pig on Devine Street. The discount reduces the price of the buffet from $12.95 to $11.95.
Pawley’s Front Porch: Every Sunday, showing a student ID will reduce food prices at this Five Points burger joint by 20 percent. The discount does not apply to drinks.
Mad Platter: This art studio on Millwood Avenue offers a 20 percent discount on Fridays to those who want to make their own art and have a valid USC student ID. Mad Platter specializes in ceramic and glass artwork.
AMC Harbisson 14: Everyday after 4 p.m. students can get discounted tickets to the latest blockbuster. A valid USC student ID reduces the price of a ticket from $10.50 to $8.91.
Grill Marks: Students can get a burger, sweet tea and a helping of skinny fries for $8.99 at Grill Marks in the Vista. The special is only valid from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and only valid with a student ID.
Twisted Spur: This Vista brewpup offers deals to more than just students. Every time a Gamecocks game is televised — whether it’s football, baseball, basketball or otherwise — all patrons receive happy hour pricing on beer and oysters. That means a 25 percent discount on oysters and $2 off every beer.
Apps and national deals
Spotify/Hulu for $4.99: This popular deal for students bundles commercial-free music streaming and commercial-light TV streaming for a third of the price everyone else pays. Sign up through either Spotify for Hulu.
Amazon Prime Student for $6.49/month (first six months free): The monthly fee buys you a lot more than just free, two-day shipping. The subscription gives you access to Amazon Prime’s movie and TV streaming service and unlimited, cloud-based photo storage.
Students who make a free account with UNiDAYS receive discounts on brand name items such as Puma, Adidas, Apple, Apple Music, Samsung and more.
The State asked on social media and stopped into a few local businesses to find student deals. If you know of or own a business that offers deals to USC students, please email Lucas Daprile at ldaprile@thestate.com
