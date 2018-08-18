SC utility’s board members face removal as more than 1,300 customers swarm meeting

For weeks, Tri-County Electric customers worried they might not have the 700 votes necessary to throw out the co-op’s embattled board of directors at an unprecedented meeting.
Then Saturday morning, more than 1,300 customers showed up, filling a football field’s worth of metal chairs under a concrete pavilion.
“Unbelievable,” Tri-County general counsel John Felder said as he stepped up to a microphone and faced the crowd. “If you aren’t humbled and you aren’t awed by this turnout and by the turnout yesterday, then I think you seriously need some counseling.”
Tri-County’s customers — including hundreds who had never attended a co-op meeting — drove to St. Matthews from six counties Saturday morning to overthrow a part-time board that had paid itself more than three times the national average, including health insurance plans and expensive perks.
As voting began Saturday morning, the outcome was all but guaranteed.
Not one member of the crowd rose to defend the board — which has hinted it could challenge the Saturday vote in court — during the hour-long meeting. But customers lined up near microphones to rip the six remaining trustees – who didn’t attend – for betraying the community’s trust.
“This group of people is leading the way to put folks on notice that enough is enough,” state Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, told the crowd. “We’re not going to stand for it anymore. We work too hard for our money to have it go and enrich other people.”
The vote comes three months after The State revealed that Tri-County’s part-time board had paid itself about $52,000 per member – the highest of any co-op board in South Carolina – and then successfully campaigned against a proposal to limit its own pay.
For years, the board members — tasked with keeping costs low for the co-op’s rural customers, who also are its owners — had boosted their own pay with co-op funded health and life insurance plans and by racking up $450-a-day payments for attending an inordinate number of board meetings. It also enjoyed expensive dinners, $300 Christmas bonuses normally reserved for employees and retirement plans that paid out nearly $81,000 to each member in 2008.
Over a three-month span, the co-op and its board have been hit with two lawsuits on behalf of customers and have refused repeated calls to resign from Tri-County customers, state lawmakers and the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina – the trade association that represents the state’s 20 electric co-ops.
Within two months, Tri-County’s customers gathered the 1,600 petition signatures necessary to force Saturday’s special vote to throw out the board – exercising a co-op rule that has never been used in South Carolina.
Tri-County’s customers have packed board meetings to grill the trustees, but Saturday’s gathering marked the third straight day the board refused to come out and face them.
Saturday’s meeting brings some closure for those Tri-County customers — 13,600 of them in Calhoun, Orangeburg, Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Sumter counties. But it might not be the end of the story.
Tri-County’s current board, while quiet, has hinted through its attorneys that it could challenge the validity of Saturday’s meeting, which was called by customers without the board’s consent.
More than 700 customers showed up to vote by 9:15 a.m. Saturday, blowing past the attendance number necessary for the vote to count. And more were on the way.
“Thank goodness there was a process for you, and you used it,” state Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, told the crowd. “This is a signal that is going to ring across the United States of America. … There are co-ops all across America that are watching you today.”
Roy Smith, a Hopkins resident who is suing the board, called the Saturday meeting “humbling and thrilling.”
“We wanted to identify the problem, bring it to light, remove the present board and to hold them financially responsible,” Smith said. “The customers turned out in unbelievable numbers today, and I’m just delighted.”
