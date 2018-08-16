Confederate flag from SC State House will be displayed. Here’s why supporters are mad

The Confederate flag taken from the State House grounds three years ago amidst national attention is finally going to be displayed again in public.
Allen Roberson, director of the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum, said he plans to display the modern, nylon flag in a simple frame among the authentic Confederate flags in the Gervais Street museum.
The decision was spurred after the S.C. General Assembly again provided no funds for renovations or expansion of the museum to allow for the flag’s display in a setting more in line with a compromise forged by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in 2015. The flag was lowered after Dylann Roof murdered nine parishioners at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston that June.
“There is no funding to convert the gallery space, so we were going to make plans to go ahead and put it up,” he said. “It’s legislatively mandated and it’s my impression that it doesn’t matter whether it’s funded or not, we’re required to do so. So we will.”
The legislation that removed the flag from the State House lawn in 2015 stipulated that it be displayed with respect and in conjunction with other Confederate artifacts at the Confederate Relic Room.
The museum first rolled out a $3.5 million plan that would have built a entire new wing and entrance onto the tiny museum, which shares the same old mill building as the S.C. State Museum.
The State House flag display would have been a part of the expansion, intended to accommodate many of the real Confederate flags and artifacts that are kept in storage because of space constrictions in the museum.
The Legislature failed to act on that plan, which was roundly criticized for its cost. So the Relic Room commission in February voted 5-1 to approve a $350,000 plan to convert two small offices in the museum into display space for the State House flag.
But the General Assembly in June ended its budget discussions without taking up the issue.
Roberson said he had contemplated “15 different spots in the main gallery for the flag and none of them work.”
So he is considering putting the flag, the last of many to fly on the State House grounds since 1961, in the “cistern” special exhibits gallery or at the small Gist galley, which also now host special exhibits.
But James Bessinger of the S.C. Secessionist Party said a “half-assed” display won’t satisfy the flag’s supporters.
“It depends on how they do it,” he said. “If they do it as Nikki Haley promised, honorably and respectfully, we won’t have an issue. But if they stick it in some cheap $10 frame and hang it in some random spot on the wall, then that will be an issue. I don’t think that’s what people have been waiting for for three years.“
Bessinger said he blames the Relic Room, not the Legislature, for a lack of funding, saying the first $3.5 million plan was overkill.
“I blame them for that, for playing games ... and trying to squeeze the government for other projects,” he said.
The flag has been in storage in an acid-free box alongside actual Civil War relics since it was handed to Roberson in 2015 by a mixed race State Law Enforcement Division honor guard that removed it from a flagpole on the grounds.
Roberson said he hopes to have the flag displayed before the Relic Room board’s October meeting.
“The sooner the better,” he said.
