Richland prosecutor spent $25,000 on personal matters but says he has paid it back

Richland prosecutor Dan Johnson spent $25,036 of taxpayer money in his office on “military or personal” matters, a just-released audit of his office spending has found.

Of that, Johnson had as of April 16 reimbursed his office $15,803 of that amount, the audit said. In a letter accompanying the audit, Johnson said he has paid back the remaining money.

The long-awaited audit, commissioned in March after news reports raised questions about his spending taxpayer money, was released to reporters around 4 p.m. Friday. Johnson’s spending is also being investigated by the FBI.

In a letter accompanying the audit’s release to reporters, Johnson said he has accepted the resignation of longtime staffer Nicole Holland. She oversaw office credit cards and was in charge of paying the credit card companies each month.

Johnson is a Major in the S.C. Air National Guard and, while solicitor, was deployed abroad. That is apparently when he used his office credit card for military spending.

Some initial audit findings:





▪ Johnson’s office had no policy regarding how credit cards were to be used and no limits on how much an employee could purchase, other than the limit set by the credit card company. No approvals were required. Credit card limits were $20,000.

▪ During 2016 and 2017, Holland charged a monthly average on her credit card of $7,670. Johnson charged $4,593 per month.

▪ Some $12,005 in unexplained charges were made by the Johnson’s office at the Columbia downtown Hilton Hotel. There was generally no documentation to explain the charges

In a one-page letter accompanying the audit, Johnson - who failed to win renomination in the June Democratic primary - said the audit “illustrates the need for more advanced accounting and bookkeeping procedures, which includes the issuance, use and reimbursement proscesses regarding office credit cards.”

Johnson is the chief prosecutor in Richland and Kershaw counties. His office has a budget of some $8 million a year and a staff of some 140 including about 40 attorneys. The office oversees nearly all criminal prosecutions, from DUI to murder, in those two counties. There are 16 elected solicitors in South Carolina. The state doesn’t require solicitors to have any systematic method of accounting for public money.





The audit’s release was the latest blow to Johnson’s career and reputation.

Only six months ago Johnson looked like a successful incumbent who would cruise to a third four-year term in his $141,300-a-year job.

But in March, news accounts began to appear about hundreds of thousands of dollars of apparent massive misspending of public money during his eight years in office. The reports triggered investigations by the FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division. The investigations are still ongoing.

Throughout the spring, new news reports revealed details of how Johnson and his office spent tens of thousands s of dollars of public money on questionable matters.. The spending included Johnson’s long absences from his office, pricey office parties, free gym memberships to staff, months of national and international travel and visits to casinos and nightspots.

In late March, a veteran Columbia lawyer, Byron Gipson, filed to run in the Democratic primary for solicitor. People stopped contributing money to Johnson’s campaign and instead gave money to Gipson.

Also in late March, as SLED and FBI agents questioned Johnson’s staff, Johnson hired two experienced criminal defense attorneys - Wally Fayssoux of Greenville and Baity Ashmore of Spartanburg.

On March 30, minutes before the filing deadline, Johnson plunked down $5,640 at the S.C. Election Commission to file for a third term. He also announced he would hire an independent auditor to audit his office’s spending in past years.

In early April, The State newspaper revealed that Holland, who had control over office credit cards, had a history of financial woes. Although having been convicted of writing fraudulent checks and forging checks, Johnson let her handle his credit cards and she also had own office credit card. On that card, she charged tens of thousands of dollars of travel and item, many of them apparently personal. She too is under investigation by the FBI and SLED.





In April, newspapers revealed that Johnson had enlisted one of his staff investigators to put a hidden GPS device on her vehicle and track her whereabouts. He then followed her to a restaurant parking lot, where she was meeting with an FBI agent with whom she had a relationship.





In early June, The State published a story about two female lawyers who had worked in Johnson’s office. They said they had been repeatedly sexually harassed by Johnson during the time they worked there. Johnson denied the allegations.

In the June 12 primary, voters overwhelmingly voted for Gipson by nearly a three to one margin, 30,809 to Johnson’s 11,390. It was one of the most resounding defeats of a high-ranking incumbent in recent state history.

Meanwhile, another candidate - Columbia lawyer John Meadors - mounted a successful petition drive to appear on the November ballot. He will run against Gipson.





More than 40,000 records of Johnson’s office spending from 2010 to November 2017 were made public by PAPR, a public interest group started by Columbia lawyer and former 5th Circuit solicitor Dick Harpootlian. The records included credit card statements, hotel bills and receipts for luxury rental limos.

None of the receipts showed Johnson had repaid any money. Records also showed that Johnson had used public money give tens of thousands of dollars to Richland and Kershaw social, service and charitable groups.

(This story will be updated.)



