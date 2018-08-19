Need some puppy therapy? USC’s service pooch will hold office hours later this year

Her name is Indy, and yes, she is a good girl.
Indy, short for Indigo — as in the color of the state flag — is the new therapy puppy at the University of South Carolina’s Student Health Services. The seven-month-old English Cream Golden Retriever will host pet-a-puppy events and hold office hours once she finishes training in mid-semester, according to a Friday post on USC’s Student Health Services Twitter account.
“Pet therapy” is common on college campuses as a way to help reduce anxiety and stress, according to an article from the Mayo Clinic.
Students can visit Indy on Monday between 11 a.m. and noon while freshmen move in and later in the day from 2-3 p.m. on the Russell House patio. Late this week, she will be leaving for training in Charlotte with The Dog Knowledge, the same place from which USC got Indy, Student Health Services said on Twitter.
Part of the expense of Indy’s training will be covered by a grant, and the university hopes to get her back on campus by late September or early October, Student Health Services said on Twitter.
Indy was supposed to finish training by the end of the summer, but “a common puppy illness” caused the university to push back training, Student Health Services said on Twitter.
