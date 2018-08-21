Serial killer says there are more victims, SC cops say. Search begins for the bodies.

One of South Carolina’s most infamous serial killers says there are more of his victims buried near a major interstate.

Convicted murderer Todd Kohlhepp has said in the past that there are more than the seven victims he has pleaded guilty to killing, and they have not been discovered, according to The Associated Press.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Tuesday he does not know if Kohlhepp’s claims are true, but law enforcement is going to investigate if there are bodies buried near I-26, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.

And the investigation is going to involve the serial killer.

Kohlhepp will be taken from Columbia’s Broad River Correctional Facility to Enoree, where he is expected to lead law enforcement to where other victims are buried, according to the Greenville News.

“We have not been able to confirm any of the people he’s talking about are even missing, but I’m caught between a rock and a hard place. I have a location, and I have to go look,” Wright said, per the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “I’m not sure we’re even going to find anything, but we’ve got to try.”

The woman Kohlhepp kept chained inside a metal storage container for months said he bragged that the number of people he had killed was in the “high double-digits,” and he told his mother that she didn’t “have enough fingers” to count how many he’s killed, according to the Greenville News.

Investigators will be searching for two bodies Wednesday, based on comments Kohlhepp has made, WSPA reported.

Kohlhepp is serving life sentences for each of the seven murders he pleaded guilty to in May 2017, according to the Greenville News.

In addition to the time he is serving on the murder convictions, Kohlhepp is serving 30 years behind bars for criminal sexual conduct, WSPA reported, saying his sentences will run consecutively and he has “no chance of parole.”

Kohlhepp began his imprisonment in protective custody, but was transferred to general population after victims’ families and prosecutors complained, according to a previous report in The State.

A parent of a Kohlhepp victim said the serial killer is seeking a different reward. Infamy.

“He wants to be notorious. He already was, but he wants attention, obviously,” said Lorraine Lucas, mother of Brian Lucas — one of four people Kohlhepp shot to death in a motorbike shop 2003, per the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to killing three people found buried on his Spartanburg County property in 2016 and four victims slain inside Superbike Motorsports in 2003, foxcarolina.com reported.





He was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, after missing Anderson woman Kala Brown was found alive and chained up for two months in a shipping container on his 100-acre Woodruff property, according to the Greenville News. Kohlhepp confessed to killing Charlie Carver, Brown’s boyfriend, and Spartanburg couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie, the Greenville News reported.

Kohlhepp also confessed to killing four people at Superbike Motorsport in November 2003 — Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert, WSPA reported.