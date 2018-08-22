Citadel staffer charged with sexually abusing cadet

A staff member at The Citadel is accused of repeatedly providing alcohol to an underage cadet and sexually abusing him, according to officials and law enforcement documents.
Lt. Col. Kenneth Boes, 56, is in the Charleston County jail on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and transfer of beer or wine to a person under 21, according to jail records. He surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning on two charges, said Col. John Dorrian, vice president of marketing and communications for The Citadel.
The alleged sex abuse happened between Sept. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2018, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the State Law Enforcement Division. The affidavit says Boes and the victim formed a “mentor type relationship” while Boes was an officer on the Teach-Advise-Coach, or TAC, team.
During July and August 2017, the victim visited Boes’ on-campus home several times, during which he was given and consumed intoxicating beverages and “participated in in-depth conversations,” the document states. The two later became workout partners.
In late September 2017, the victim visited Boes’ office on campus where, with the door closed and locked, Boes kissed the victim on his lips, the affidavit states. The kiss was unsolicited.
In November, the cadet was again invited to Boes’ home for dinner, where he was given alcohol, SLED agents said.
“The defendant also provided the victim with two unknown white pills which the defendant said would prevent a hangover,” the affidavit states. “The victim became light headed and dizzy. While the victim was physically helpless, the defendant began to perform unsolicited oral sex on the victim.”
The victim blacked out and woke up the next morning, naked in bed with Boes, who also was naked, according to the document. When the victim asked about the events of the night before, Boes replied that “it was ‘Quid-Pro-Quo’ for what he had done to the victim.”
Agents wrote in the affidavit that throughout the fall and spring semesters, Boes repeatedly gave the victim alcohol and “used coercion, in his position of authority over the victim, to commit multiple sexual batteries on the victim without the victim’s consent.”
As an officer on the TAC team, Boes had — and used — the authority to reduce punishments for the victim and award the victim leave time that he did not earn, agents say.
Boes admitted to agents that he provided the victim beer at his on-campus home and at various bars and restaurants in Charleston County, according to a separate affidavit for the alcohol charge.
The investigation began in May after The Citadel received “an allegation of sexual abuse” concerning Boes, who has worked at the school since 2002 as an officer on the TAC team, Dorrian said.
“When we received that allegation, we notified SLED at once and we have fully cooperated with their investigation since that time,” Dorrian told The State. “We’ll continue cooperating with them, recognizing that Mr. Boes is innocent until proven guilty.”
It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning if Boes has retained an attorney. The case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
After the allegation came to light, Boes’ supervisor reassigned him to duties in which he would not have direct contact with cadets and gave him a no-contact order for all cadets, Dorrian said. He still is employed by the college.
Additionally, the school has launched its own Title IX investigation, which is being conducted by an outside investigator, Dorrian said.
“We take allegations of this nature very seriously, and we’re committed to providing a working and learning environment that maintains the highest standards of safety for our college community,” Dorrian said. “Anyone who believes they’ve been victimized or witnessed sexual abuse related to this matter, they should contact SLED.”
Third-degree criminal sexual conduct carries up to 10 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
The allegations against Boes come just a few years after five underclassmen at The Citadel accused a 2011 graduate of sexually assaulting them while he was a student there.
An investigation into the accusations against Steven Munoz, which concluded in 2014, determined that “certain assaults likely occurred.” However, prosecutors declined to seek an indictment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
