Wedding dresses on display at London & Lace bridal shop on Devine Street. Devine Street businesses are banding together to create a wedding district that will allow brides to park and walk while picking out dresses, invitations, flowers, bridesmaids’ gifts, etc., for their big day at locally owned shops.
South Carolina

Getting married in South Carolina may save you a few thousand dollars, study says

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

August 22, 2018 12:30 PM

Happily engaged couples rejoice: South Carolina was ranked one of the least expensive states to have a wedding.

According to a study by investment site 24/7 Wall St., South Carolina is the 10th cheapest state when it comes to your big day, with the typical wedding costing $20,846.

Considering the average American wedding costs about $25,000 — according to the report — Palmetto State couples save some serious cash. Couples in Hawaii spend on average $37,078 for a wedding, topping South Carolina couples by more than $16,000.

To rank all 50 states, 24/7 Wall St. took a look at the average costs of 2017 weddings, which was collected by The Wedding Report, Inc, a nuptials research company, according to the study.

Researchers found couples in the northeast tend to pay the most for weddings, according to the study. States experiencing more poverty or have a lower median household income tend to see less expensive weddings.

In eight states — Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, New Mexico, Tennessee and Louisiana — couples spend and average of $20,000 or less.

The study broke wedding costs in the Palmetto State down further.

The average cost of a wedding dress in South Carolina is about $1,177, the 24th lowest in the country. The average ring cost came in at about $3,172, the 16th lowest.

