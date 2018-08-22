SC Gov. McMaster: ‘Let justice take its course’ on Trump aides facing federal prison

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday offered tempered support for President Donald Trump after two former Trump aides pleaded or were found guilty of federal crimes on Tuesday.

Asked about Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, implicating the president in a criminal conspiracy to pay hush money to two women who alleged affairs with Trump, McMaster said, “You just have to let justice take its course.”

“You ... go through the system, see that rules are applied fairly, and let the results stand for themselves,” McMaster said.

Asked if he still supports the president, McMaster replied: “I’ve supported the president from the beginning.”

The former S.C. Attorney General and former U.S. attorney was the first statewide candidate to endorse Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, and campaigned heavily on his close ties to the president.

Trump helped boost McMaster to clinch the Republican nomination in June, campaigning for McMaster the day before the GOP primary runoff.

Nationally, Democrats seized on Tuesday’s guilty pleas and verdicts to label Trump an unindicted co-conspirator, and has led to speculation about ramifications in the fall midterms and beyond.

According to Morning Consult, 54 percent of registered S.C. voters polled in June approved of the president, compared to 42 percent who disapproved.

A Winthrop University poll from April found Trump with a 46 percent approval rating among 789 S.C. resident surveyed. Among those who self-identify as Republican, Trump retained strong support in the red state with an 80 percent approval rate.

“His base does not care,” Winthrop University political scientist Scott Huffmon said of the Paul Manafort and Cohen cases. “It doesn’t matter what Trump does, it won’t alienate his base. If this continues to have legal fallout, and (Democratic gubernatorial nominee) James Smith ties the Trump label heavily around McMaster’s neck, then it might convince moderates not to vote for McMaster.”

Smith’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Whether Smith uses Tuesday’s news as a cudgel against McMaster, Republicans in the state will likely use it as a rallying cry, Huffmon said.

Likely GOP voters, he said, “will feel backed into a corner and feel Trump ... is under attack for protecting them” from immigrants, terrorists and government intrusion into their lives and business, Huffmon said.

The College of Charleston’s Gibbs Knotts, however, said McMaster’s close alignment with Trump, while “smart” for the primary, could become a challenge this fall, “even in a red state.”

“Between the core Democrat support, plus independent voters, plus some suburban women who typically vote Republican but are turned off by Trump’s rhetoric, that could be a collation” that narrowly hands Smith a victory, Knotts said. “A Republican will still be favored, but it was a bad day for Trump, and it could get worse.”