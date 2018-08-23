Forbes says this is the best college in SC

If you’re staying in-state for college, Furman University in Greenville is the way to go, according to Forbes’ 11th annual list of America’s Top Colleges.
Forbes evaluated 650 colleges and universities from throughout the country based on alumni salaries, post-graduation debt, retention rate, graduation rate and number of alumni who have won prestigious awards, according to the report’s methodology.
Measuring schools this way focuses more on what students get out of colleges, rather than the pedigree of those who attend, Forbes assistant editor Carter Coudriet wrote in a blog post.
Though Furman was ranked the highest of the 10 South Carolina schools that made the list, Furman ranked 113th overall.
Here is where SC schools ranked nationwide:
- 113: Furman University, Spartanburg.
- 134: Clemson University, Clemson
- 168: Wofford College, Spartanburg
- 211: University of South Carolina, Columbia
- 242: The Citadel, Charleston
- 299: Presbyterian College, Clinton
- 336: College of Charleston, Charleston
- 558: Erskine College, Due West
- 616: Converse College, Spartanburg
- 623: North Greenville University, Tigerville
Comments