SC lawmaker requests federal investigation into abuses by ousted Tri-County board

A S.C. legislator has requested a federal investigation into “possible illegal activities perpetrated” by Tri-County Electric’s recently ousted directors.
State Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, wrote U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon Wednesday after reading The State’s report that two of the co-op’s employees had accused board members of demanding free or discounted power lines and landscaping work.
Brawley, who helped organize the successful push by Tri-County’s customer-owners to fire the board, said those customers won’t have closure until they fully understand how the part-time former directors abused their positions.
“It’s important to have this investigation done so all the wrongdoing is uncovered,” Brawley said. “We need a clear airing of what was done and how they will be held accountable.”
Tri-County’s customers voted Saturday to kick out the board after The State revealed the co-op’s directors — tasked with keeping costs down for customers, who own the co-op — had hiked their own pay to more than triple the national average and given themselves co-op-funded health and life insurance plans.
The board resigned Tuesday, the same day The State reported on sworn statements from co-op employees that some board members had demanded free electric lines or landscaping work, interfered with Tri-County’s storm recovery efforts after major storms, and fired or demoted employees who wouldn’t comply with directors’ demands for special treatment.
Efforts to reach the U.S. attorney’s office in South Carolina Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Comments