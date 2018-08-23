Alligator crosses a road in South Carolina state park

By
Why did the gator cross the road? We don’t know, but it used the crosswalk

By Tyler Fleming

tfleming@thesunnews.com

August 23, 2018 12:34 PM

It’s important to take a safety lesson from this alligator at Huntington State Park: stay safe, obey the law and use the crosswalks.

Jimmy Card, who lives in Pawleys Island, posted a video Wednesday of a big alligator safely crossing the road, using a crosswalk. The gator safely got to the other side.

Huntington State Park is in between Murrells Inlet and Georgetown. It has a beach access, camping sites and plenty of trails through a swampy area where gators hang out.

If seen in the wild, it’s best to give alligators their space as they are often looking for food. It is wrong to feed gators or attempt to harm them.

