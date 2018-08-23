Darius Rucker is scared of snakes too, video shows. Especially near his golf cart.

The Dolphins might make Darius Rucker cry, but snakes will make him scream.

And swear.

That was clear from a video shared on Twitter. The former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman ran screaming, and cursing, from a snake that was near his cart during a round of golf.

The video was initially shared on Twitter by Charles Kelly, a member of Lady Antebellum. Rucker is co-headlining a summer tour with his fellow country music stars, and they had a concert in Phoenix Thursday night.

Along with the video, Kelly tweeted his joy at Rucker’s response.

“Love this so much! (Darius Rucker) hates snakes ... but who doesn’t”

Love this so much! @dariusrucker hates snakes... but who doesn’t pic.twitter.com/SrzFhUAbbK — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) August 23, 2018

They appeared to be playing a round of golf in Arizona, possibly in nearby Scottsdale where the headquarters of golf-club manufacturer PXG is located.

In a retweet of the video, Rucker specifically calls out Jeff Fujimoto, who is the Director of Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) Xperience & Influencer Program, according to his Linkedin profile.

Rucker tweeted, “Yo Jeff Fujimoto that was NOT funny!!!” Only to close the social media post with “Hahahahaha!!!!!”

The three-time Grammy-winning singer’s reaction makes it seem that this was a well-orchestrated prank, made at his expense.

It’s not certain if the diamondback rattlesnake coiled up next to the golf cart that sent Rucker hysterically running was living or a fake.

There is no doubt that his reaction was very real.

Responses online were mixed between laughing at Rucker and sympathy for his plight. Lots of people would let it be known they wouldn’t like seeing a snake — whether it was a prank or not.

Going straight to hell for that! — Matt O'Grady (@mattogrady73) August 23, 2018 Ahaha this is hilarious drop us a message when you can Darius buddy no rush — Brfcbyron (@brfcbyron) August 23, 2018 I would be livid — Ariel (@Countrychick524) August 23, 2018 Oh that is AWFUL! At least it wasn’t IN the golf bag! — Rita Cleary (@RitaCleary7) August 23, 2018 Haha that would be me. Hate snakes like no ones business. — scott.chuyka@icloud.com (@ChuykaScott) August 23, 2018

I’m the same way don’t like snakes — SpecialK (@KeciaFrierson) August 23, 2018 Im with you right there Darius, but hey that was funny! — Trish (@BlackVelvetRain) August 23, 2018

These days Rucker is a chart-topping country music star and a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The South Carolina native, and bandmates, formed Hootie & the Blowfish while they were students at the University of South Carolina.





Hootie & the Blowfish’s 1994 album “Cracked Rear View” — which went platinum 16 times and was one of the fastest-selling debut albums of all time. Among the hits on it was “Only Wanna Be With You,” where Rucker sang “I’m such a baby cause the Dolphins make me cry,” a reference to his favorite NFL team.