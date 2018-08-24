After SC baby’s death, teenage father charged with homicide by abuse

A teenage father was charged in the death of his 13-month-old baby boy, according to a statement from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
Adrian Scott Contreras, 19, of Latta, was arrested Thursday by SLED investigators and charged with the Aug. 16 death of his baby Adrian Isaiah Contreras, according to the statement.
According to his arrest warrant, Contreras caused the boys injuries which lead to his death.
Adrian Isaiah died a little more than a week ago at the McLeod Medical Center-Dillon, according to his obituary. He was described as “a happy little boy who enjoyed swinging, loved the outdoors, liked playing with the chickens and loved being pushed around in his car.”
He was survived by his sister, according to the obituary.
Contreras was charged with homicide by child abuse, according to the warrant. The charge carries the possibility of 20 years to life in prison.
The father was arrested at taken to the Dillon County Detention Center.
