South Carolina

Train derails in SC and spills an unknown quantity of hazardous material

By David Travis Bland

August 25, 2018 02:36 PM

A train derailed in Greenwood County early Saturday morning, spilling a yet-to-be-determined about of a hazardous liquid.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. at the Maxwell Rail Yard, according to a statement by CSX, the company that owns the rail yard. The wreck occurred about 3 miles from Greenwood’s city center.

An unknown quantity of hydrogen peroxide spilled out of one of the railcars and into the immediate area surround the wreck. The leak is yet to be contained. Greenwood County Emergency Manager George McKinney told Aleks Gilbert of the Index-Journal that the spill was “a very small drip.”

CXS says the leak poses no safety risk to the public. No waterways are impacted. CSX personnel are attempting to contain the leak and get the cars re-railed.

“The safety of our employees, the community and first responders on site is our highest priority,” said Katie Chimelewski of CSX.

Four cars derailed in the accident. The one carrying the hydrogen peroxide was the only railcar to leak.

No injuries occurred but several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, according to WSPA of the Upstate. The Index-Journal said that the wreck happened near a children’s home. One of the buildings on the grounds of the children’s home was evacuated, Fox Carolina in Greenville reported. People were moved to another building on the property.

Emergency responders were no longer at the wreck, a Greenwood County Sheriff’s deputy said.

A cause of the wreck was yet to determined.

In February CSX and Amtrak trains collided in Cayce, killing two.

In January 2005, a train derailment in Graniteville, SC and subsequent chlorine leak from one of the tankers killed 9 and evacuated nearly 5,400 residents.

An Amtrak train crashed in Cayce, South Carolina killing two and injuring dozens on February 4, 2018.

Watch this timeline of the events following the deadly train crash in Cayce, South Carolina on February 4, 2018.

