Trees removed from deadly stretch of I-95 in South Carolina

A project has started to remove trees from a deadly stretch of Interstate 95 in South Carolina.
The state Department of Transportation is spending $10 million to remove 99 acres (40 hectares) of trees in Jasper County and adding other safety features like guardrails and cable median barriers.
The trees are along 33 miles (63 kilometers) of I-95 in southern South Carolina called the "Coffin Corner."
Records from the Public Safety Department obtained by The Island Packet of Hilton Head show there have been 148 tree-related collisions on the stretch of I-95 since 2015 with five fatalities.
Hardeeville police chief Sam Woodward says the trees are so close to the road that a tire blowout or moment of inattentiveness can quickly lead to a dangerous collision with a tree.
