Voyeur wore wig, makeup and dress to film woman in next restroom stall, SC cops say

A Texas man is facing a voyeurism charge in South Carolina after he allegedly slipped into a convenience store restroom wearing women’s clothing and tried to film a woman sitting in the stall next to him, according to Greenville Police.
The man, identified as Shawn Thomas Hallett, 38, was still wearing makeup and a hint of red lipstick in the mugshot posted by police on Facebook.
Investigators say Hallett was “nabbed” at the store wearing a wig, women’s clothing and even women’s shoes.
WYFF reports Hallett is from Levelland, Texas, and the station said the site of the incident was a QuikTrip on South Academy Street in Greenville.
The alleged victim told investigators she went into the store’s restroom and not long after saw “a cell phone appear under the stall wall.” The woman quickly left and called police, said a press release.
Hallett was then seen leaving the store, but police located him nearby, WHNS reported.
“Officers arrived and reviewed the contents of Hallett’s phone and identified a video of the victim,” said a release.
Hallett was in the Greenville County Detention Center Monday under a $5,000 bond, according to GreenvilleCounty.org.
