Truck driver killed after hitting I-26 bridge column, SC troopers say

A truck driver was killed after hitting a bridge column on Interstate 26 early Tuesday, according to troopers.

The deadly crash happened around 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 151 in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2007 Freightliner truck was traveling east when the truck went off the right side of the road and hit a bridge column, Jones said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver’s identity will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

SIGN UP

Details about the extent of damage to the bridge were not immediately available.

The crash has snarled eastbound traffic on I-26 Tuesday morning. Jones said around 9 a.m. on Twitter that one eastbound lane is open.

A similar crash just a few miles away on I-26 killed a truck driver in March. The damage to the bridge forced state crews to demolish the bridge, The State reported at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.