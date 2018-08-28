Myrtle Beach correctional officer sues SC Highway Patrol, officer, lawsuit says

A correctional officer at the Myrtle Beach jail has filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina Highway Patrol and patrolman, alleging she was negligently touched while he was booking a prisoner, according to a lawsuit.
The plaintiff, listed as Jane Doe, filed a suit in July against the defendants and claims she was negligently touched on the breast with a cellphone in a provocative, sexual and unnecessary way, by patrolman Christopher Brigham, the suit states, adding she did not give permission to be touched.
The incident allegedly happened on Aug. 4, 2016, during the booking process at the Myrtle Beach jail, records show. The lawsuit is not clear if the woman is still a correctional officer with the city.
Since the incident, the woman has suffered “severe and disabling injuries, had nightmares, has been treated by doctors, has continued to be in need of medical care, will continue to be in need of medical care in the future, has lost time from work, continues to lose time from work and has had psychiatric and psychological injuries as a result of the defendant’s conduct,” according to the document.
The lawsuit says Brigham is a Horry County resident and member of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a S.C. Highway Patrol release from 2017, Brigham was named a trooper of the year for his efforts to enforce DUI laws in 2016.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
