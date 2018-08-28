Midlands mastermind pleads guilty to cheating government for million-dollar contracts

He betrayed his wife. He used friends as pawns in illegal schemes.
For years, he bilked the federal government out of tens of millions of dollars in fat federal military construction contracts meant for disabled veterans, women and African-Americans.
And on Tuesday morning, Thomas Brock of Camden faced his reckoning.
“I find you guilty,” U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs told Brock, 61, in a sparsely attended hearing at the U.S. federal courthouse in Columbia.
Brock will be sentenced in December and is free on bond until then. He could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison, assistant U.S. Attorney DeWayne Pearson said Tuesday.
Brock had no comment as he left court with his two lawyers, Ed Givens and Ravi Sanyal. He is the last of seven people involved in his illegal schemes to plead guilty.
In previous hearings, prosecutors and others have described Brock as the “mastermind” behind a scheme to use disabled veterans — one of whom was his wife, Tory Brock — and an African-American, Cory Adams, to apply for military construction projects meant for minorities.
Four earlier defendants in Brock’s schemes got probation. Another, Jerry Eddins, got two years. Brock’s former lover, Allison Amanda Smalls, who with Brock worked up a separate scheme to get millions of dollars from a New York City lender, got six years in prison.
Although Pearson did not give a total dollar amount Tuesday for the military construction contracts Brock illegally won, in previous hearings Pearson has put the figure at $350 million. All the work was actually done; Brock pocketed millions in profits from the projects, and his schemes ran from the early 2000s to about 2013.
Brock’s companies completed work at Ft. Jackson and Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, as well as at the Savannah River Site.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Pearson told the judge Brock spent some of his ill-gotten profits on buying condominiums, a hair salon for a friend and “large acreages” in Kershaw. Brock also spent more than $500,000 to renovate his house, Pearson said.
Although Brock made plenty of money from his schemes, he often spent more than he was earning, Pearson told the judge.
More details about Brock’s financial dealings are expected to emerge at his sentencing hearing in December. Brock was originally indicted in August 2016 along with six others.
Brock and the others were out to enrich themselves “by fraudulently securing federal contracts pursuant to ... (federal) programs when they were not eligible to obtain those contracts ...,” an indictment in the case said.
