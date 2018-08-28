Plastic baggies found outside SC elementary school filled with heroin, cocaine, cops say

School officials made a concerning discovery at a South Carolina elementary school Monday morning.

They found baggies containing drugs — specifically heroin, cocaine and crack — in front of the school, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.





The drugs were found in front of Mary H. Wright Elementary School in the area where students are dropped off and picked up by vehicles, per the police incident report.

“We were fortunate that an attentive school resource officer saw something on the street,” Spartanburg 7 School District spokeswoman Sally Hammond told The State Tuesday.

The school resource officer told the school principal about his discovery, and then the police were contacted, according to the incident report.

Police said there were three individual baggies inside a larger plastic baggie, and after they were tested the contents were revealed to be “9 grams of crack and 5 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of heroin.”

There has been no word on how the drugs wound up in front of the elementary school.

“There is no indication that any of our children were in danger or carrying drugs,” Hammond said. “We believe this to be completely random, and the safety of the students was never in jeopardy.”

There are no surveillance cameras at the drop-off area, but police reported that “a teacher is standing outside the school” from 6:30-8:30 a.m. every morning. Police said it was possible the drug-filled baggies fell out of a vehicle after 8:30 a.m.

