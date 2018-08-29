West Nile Virus confirmed in Columbia, city to begin mosquito spraying

The City of Columbia reported Wednesday that there has been a confirmed case of West Nile Virus within the city.

A dead bird that was discovered tested positive for the disease, according to a news release from city officials.

Beginning on Friday, the city will be sprayed, targeting adult mosquitoes, the news release reported.

The spraying “will continue as needed,” per city officials, who said the process will primarily occur between midnight and dawn. It is possible the spraying will start earlier based on conditions.

People infected with West Nile Virus can develop a fever and symptoms such as “headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reported how to diagnose and treat the occasionally fatal disease.

In addition to the alert about the confirmed West Nile Virus case, city officials have issued warnings about the spraying.

Map of area in Columbia that has been targeted for spraying. City of Columbia

Columbia residents allergic to permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to call 803-545-4229 to alert city officials.

Additionally, bee keepers within the city limits have been told to call that number to make Columbia officials aware of their hives.

There have been recent reports of West Nile Virus cases across South Carolina.

Boiling Springs was sprayed Monday, after Spartanburg County Emergency Management reported a dead bird was carrying the disease, according to foxcarolina.com.

Spraying has also occurred in Greenwood after the virus was confirmed there last week, the Index Journal reported.

West Nile was also found in a bird in Anderson County, per WYFF-4.

City officials have also released this list of “preventive measures,” to limit the chances of encountering mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus: