9 of the strangest SC laws still on the books — including one about horses in bathtubs

Every state has a completely bizarre or weirdest set of laws on their books, but some are just downright insane.
For example, prepare to pay up to $500 if you impersonate a clergyman in Alabama.
In Boulder, Colo., you better not disrespect the city’s name by trying to roll or throw any of the city’s boulders.
If you think these are wacky, get ready for some really strange laws in South Carolina:
1. No working on Sundays
Chick-fil-A might have it right by not allowing employees to work on this sacred day.
Reading the state’s code of law, one section specifically states that it is “unlawful to work on Sunday.”
There are, of course, a few exceptions to the rule — food service, retail, and cleaning services to name a few.
But overall, if your boss asks you to work overtime, consider pointing him to the law and walking right out the door.
2. No “fighting words” in Myrtle Beach
You better not use any curse words in the Grand Stand. Otherwise, you’ll have to put more than soap in your mouth.
Myrtle Beach has a law in its disorderly conduct section that if you utter any “fighting words” you’ll have to pay a fine, reported The Sun News.
The reasoning is to make sure those “fighting words” don’t turn into actual punches, and that technically spewing curse words at anyone is a public disturbance.
Honestly, if you don’t have anything nice to say, maybe just don’t say anything at all.
3. It’s offensive to wear ... a tattoo?
While you won’t be breaking the law by “expressing yourself” in this permanent ink, it is considered an offense in South Carolina.
The law also states that it’s unlawful for “a tattoo artist to tattoo any part of the head, face, or neck of another person” — despite it those being hot locations nowadays.
We’ll see if lawmakers ever decide to laser this law off the books.
4. You can beat your wife, as long as it’s Sunday
While this one has a near mythical status among weird law aficionados, no one can seem to find it in any of South Carolina’s official books.
If you truly want to be mean to your wife, you can take her to the courthouse steps on a Sunday and knock her silly. the law says.
try and you can expect any number of bystanders to turn the tables on you.
5. No pinball, kids
Sorry kids.
You need adult supervision to have fun — or tilt — this machine.
The law states: “It is unlawful for a minor under the age of eighteen to play a pinball machine.”
That means you’ll have to wait until you can vote and smoke without hiding to start training and joining your local pinball league.
6. Can’t get “Footloose” on Sundays
Cue Kevin Bacon dancing into South Carolina to save the day (maybe).
Yes, that’s right, South Carolina has a bit of a “Footloose” problem and is very strict about dancing on Sundays.
Dance halls are not allowed to be open, which means there won’t be any teen dances or balls happening on the Sabbath..
At least we have the other six days to kick up our heels.
7. Once you ask for her hand in marriage, put a ring on it
Listen up men: Don’t make promises you can’t keep.
In South Carolina, your word or “seductive moves” are your bond.
If you’re going to court a lady, you need to mean business.
This law states: “A male over the age of sixteen years who by means of deception and promise of marriage seduces an unmarried woman in this State is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined at the discretion of the court or imprisoned not more than one year.”
8. Don’t keep your horse in a bathtub
Not sure why you would, but you can’t. It’s against the law.
Its origins are murky and it’s hard to find the exact working of one of the strangest laws South Carolina has.
The bigger question is how would you get him out?
9. Need an instrument? Get it before Sunday
If you need a guitar, piano, flute or any other musical instrument for a Sunday night concert, you better hurry and buy it Saturday.
It’s against the law to sell instruments and jewelry, along with other items. You can buy a number of other items, though, including light bulbs.
Comments