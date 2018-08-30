A masked man with a gun tried to rob him. Armed SC homeowner chased him off

A Greenville County man was involved in a shoot out after he discovered a potential robber, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to a home at about 7 a.m. Thursday to the report of a robbery, according to the statement.
The homeowner told deputies he was leaving his home to go to work when he spotted a man, according to the statement. The possible robber was wearing dark clothing and his face was covered.
When the man came out from behind some bushes, he tried to rob the homeowner at gunpoint, according to the statement. The homeowner also had a gun, and the two began firing at each other.
No one was injured in the shoot out, according to the statement. The possible robber ran across Highway 290 and escaped in a red pick-up truck.
The masked man did not manage to get ahold of any of the homeowner’s belongings.
Deputies ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
Comments