SC deputy set ex-girlfriend’s family’s house on fire – with them inside, cops say

A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy is accused of setting fire to the house where his ex-girlfriend’s family was sleeping, reports WYFF.
The home was destroyed, but smoke detectors are credited with saving the four people inside, including children ages 9 and 15, the station reported.
Dylan Brice Ellis, 22, of Boiling Springs, faces four charges of attempted murder and one charge of third degree arson, according to Spartanburg County jail records.
He was fired by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, after investigators linked him to the Aug. 23 arson in Inman, the Greenville News reported. Ellis had been with the department 15 months, the newspaper reported.
Ellis, who worked as a jailer, is accused of setting the home on fire at 4 a.m. while a mother, her two children and a second woman were inside asleep, WHNS reported.
He confessed during questioning, the station reported.
“The incident appeared to be motivated by feelings for an ex-girlfriend,” GoUpstate.com reported.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said Ellis’ ex-girlfriend did not live at the home, but she is related to the four who escaped, the news outlet reported.
Comments