USC to sell students ‘life-saving’ drug that reverses overdoses without prescription

University of South Carolina students can now buy a ‘life-saving’ drug on campus that can help reverse the effects of opioid overdose, the university announced Friday.

The drug, Naloxone — which goes by the brand name Narcan — will be available to all students without a prescription at the Center for Health and Well-Being pharmacy, the university said in a tweet.

The drug prices vary depending on how much a student’s insurance covers, but without insurance it will cost “about $125,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a text message. The university is applying for a grant that would make the drug free to students, Stensland said.

“As you know, there is much concern nationally about the opioid crisis,” Stensland said. “Although opioid overdose is not widespread at USC, we wanted to be proactive because no community is immune.

“Currently all law enforcement and health services staff have access to Narcan and are trained in administering it,” Stensland said.

Students can walk in and buy the drug, which comes with two packs of the Narcan brand nasal spray, without prior approval. The $125 buys two packs of the Narcan nasal spray. That’s cheaper than the brand name product but more expensive than generic medication, according to a 2017 article from the New England Journal of Medicine.

Naloxone stops opioid overdoses by “blasting opioids off opioid receptors,” and temporarily stopping overdose symptoms, said Brittany Vannort, the director of outreach for the Charleston-based S.C. Harm Reduction Coalition.

Many anti-addiction advocates have called Naloxone a “life-saving” drug — a terminology USC also used to describe the drug — but it does not work for those who have overdosed on benzodiazepines, sleeping pills or alcohol, according to an article from Walgreens.

Vannort commended USC’s decision to sell Naloxone to students on campus without a prescription and encouraged the university to work toward making the drug free to students.

“It’s an otherwise harmless drug that gives people a chance to get to the hospital,” Vannort said. “The real groundbreaking thing USC could do is to offer it for free or at a reduced rate because college students don’t usually have that kind of money sitting around.”

As recently as a few years ago, USC was behind many of its collegiate peers in offering resources to students suffering from or recovering from substance abuse addiction. But this year, they secured a full-time staff member to help students recovering from alcohol or drug addiction.

“If selling Narcan without a prescription saves lives, then I am all for it,” said Bruce Loveless, whose son Chase died of an opioid overdose while he was a USC student and who now works as an anti-addiction advocate. “Narcan gives you a second chance at life. It is not meant to be a crutch to help people reach a new high. If you are buying Narcan, there needs to be information available to the purchaser where they can receive help to get off the opioids before a tragedy occurs.”

Naloxone, which is also available in many drugstores without a prescription, is not without controversy. Some anti-addiction advocates worry it enables addiction or prevents people from seeking help.

“Narcan’s worthy purpose is to save lives, but I’m wary of people not being motivated to seek help...because they have Narcan as a way to diminish risk,” said Martine Helou, the executive director of the nonprofit Palmetto Foundation for Prevention and Recovery.

But some see Naloxone as an essential tool in fighting opioid overdose deaths, which more than doubled nationally between 2013 and 2015, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“One person has died while we were having this conversation,” Vannort said. “It’s not a matter of philosophy, it’s a matter of doing everything we can to slow deaths from overdoses.”