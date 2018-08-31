Toddler fell on doll house, day care owner said. Police charged the owner with assault

A South Carolina day care owner texted the grandmother of a toddler to tell her the boy scratched his face when he fell on a doll house, the Chesterfield County, SC, Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.
The child’s mother found other injuries and took him to a hospital, where sheriff’s investigators were called, according to the news release.
The day care’s owner, 38-year-old Bloynde Shanelle Michael, was arrested Friday and charged with simple assault.
The toddler’s grandmother had noticed other injuries in a photo that Michael sent her to show the injuries to the child’s face, sheriff’s investigators said in the news release. Michael didn’t respond when the grandmother asked how the other injuries happened, the news release said.
When the toddler’s mother picked him up from the day care, which is in the Cheraw area, she saw “his right arm had bruising from his hand to his elbow,” investigators said. She also noticed injuries to his left hand.
At McLeod Health, other bruising was found on the toddler’s buttocks. Michael was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.
