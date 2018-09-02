Cyclist hit by a pickup, then run over by a garbage truck in fatal SC crash

A South Carolina bicyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck and then run over by a garbage truck, according to police.
The deadly crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on S.C. 7 in Charleston, according to a release from the Charleston Police Department.
The pickup was traveling north on S.C. 7 at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard when he hit a bicyclist, who also was traveling north on S.C. 7, police said. The cyclist was thrown from the bicycle and into the southbound lane of S.C. 7, where he was run over by a garbage truck.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators determined the cyclist was in the roadway illegally when he was hit by the pickup.
No charges have been filed against either driver; however, the collision remains under investigation.
This was the third fatal collision involving a bicyclist in South Carolina in one week and one of two on Saturday. A hit-and-run on Aug. 25 killed a 40-year-old cyclist in Richland County. Troopers are still seeking a suspect in that case.
Around the same time as the fatal Charleston crash Saturday, a bicyclist died in a hit-and-run on Hilton Head Island. A driver has been charged in that case.
