SC man was riding atop a mower on Main Street as he fired gun at police, cops say

A man who allegedly got into a Labor Day duel with police as he rode a lawnmower ended up in a South Carolina hospital early Monday, according to TV station WBTW.
The incident happened at 3 a.m. Monday on South Main Street in the Marlboro County town of Clio, the station reported. Clio is near the northeastern border of the state and has a population of less than 700 people.
The suspect allegedly fired a shot as he rode the mower toward three law enforcement officers, and the bullet hit a sheriff’s department car, according to WPDE.
Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say two Clio police officers returned fire, the station reported, hitting the man.
TV station WMBF identified the suspect as Camelin Demetrius McRae, 25, and reports he is charged with three counts of attempted murder for each of the officers on the scene.
The two Clio police officers and a Marlboro County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the area in connection with a breaking and entering at the Tiger Mart store on South Main Street, the station reported. McRae is also charged with the burglary at the store, the station reported.
