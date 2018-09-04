Richland jury mulls Waffle House rage killing: Murder or self-defense?

A Richland County jury was to begin deciding late Tuesday whether a fatal 2017 shooting at a Columbia-area Waffle House was self-defense or just plain murder.
At issue were two starkly different ways of looking at an explosive confrontation between two angry strangers — one armed and one unarmed — that lasted just 44 seconds.
The confrontation led to Wayne Bell, 28, being shot once in the abdomen and dying within minutes outside the Waffle House restaurant in the 200 block of Stoneridge Drive, off Greystone Boulevard near Interstate 26. Eric Nixon, 36, was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
“Wayne Bell had no idea he was going to walk out and get shot and bleed out in the parking lot of a Waffle House,” 5th Circuit assistant prosecutor Josh Golson told the jury in a closing argument that lasted nearly two hours.
Golson played a video showing Bell and Nixon arguing inside the Waffle House. Then, Nixon left and Bell followed him outside. Bell is just outside the Waffle House when a gunshot rings out. Bell falls to the ground immediately. The video, which has an audio track of patrons’ screams, was shot on a bystander’s cellphone.
Immediately following the shooting, Nixon went to his house, removed all his clothing and hid his .45-caliber pistol behind some furniture, Golson told the jury. “Are these the actions of an innocent man? Absolutely not.”
In an initial interview with Columbia Police Department investigator Matthew McCoy, Nixon admitted shooting Bell, said the prosecutor, who repeated comments made by Nixon to McCoy to show the defendant’s alleged cold-bloodedness:
▪ “When you come at me, I’m going to attack you.”
▪ “He died fast ... I didn’t even get to finish my beer.”
▪ “As soon as I walked out that door, I pulled my gun.”
▪ “I only shot him once. ... I didn’t need to call 9-1-1.”
Never once during that interview, Golson told the jury, did Nixon tell the investigator he feared for his life.
However, defense attorney Micah Leddy told jurors that they should find that Nixon fired at Bell in self-defense. The law of self-defense allows people to defend themselves if they are in actual danger or if they “reasonably think they are,” Leddy said. “The law allows people to act on appearances.”
Although Nixon and Bell were arguing in the Waffle House, Nixon left and was trying to put distance between himself and Bell, Leddy said. Then, Bell followed Nixon out, threatened him, put his hands in his back pockets, suggesting he had a gun and might shoot Nixon.
“At that point, my client is betting his life, his safety on the benevolence of a man he doesn’t know who is acting irrationally, aggressively and who has made it very clear he wishes him nothing but bad,” Leddy said. “The law does not require anyone to gamble they’ll probably be OK when this is all said and done.”
If Bell had acted that way to a police officer, he would have so many bullet holes in him that he would “whistle all the way to the ground. .... And they will not get in trouble for it,” Leddy said.
Leddy said Nixon spoke freely to investigator McCoy because he didn’t think he had done anything wrong.
Leddy, who spoke for 30 minutes, reminded jurors that Nixon’s gun had only three bullets in it. “Nobody goes out looking for trouble (and) packs it with three. ... He was without fault.”
