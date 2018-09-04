SC serial killer survivor Kala Brown mentioned in Eminem’s Kamikaze album

The survivor of an infamous South Carolina serial killer got a mention in Eminem’s newest album, Kamikaze.
The Detroit rapper mentioned Kala Brown, who survived being kidnapped by killer Todd Kohlhepp, in a song titled “The Ringer.”
“I’m off the chain like Kala Brown,” Slim Shady says.
Brown was found in a storage container on Kohlhepp’s property, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. She was chained up when investigators found her.
Brown went missing on Aug. 31, 2016, exactly two years before the album’s release. The song is the first track on the Kamikaze album.
A spokeswoman for Brown released a statement after the songs release.
“At this time, given we fully know and understand Eminem’s style of rap music (it can come off a little unnerving) but she does not want to take offense or feel as if he is attacking her personally,” spokeswoman Jenny Dial said in a statement.
“It was a clever line that rhymed and we’d like to leave it at that. Everyone expresses themselves in their own way, and if anything, people will always feel a flash of Kala’s struggle when hearing that line.”
