Body found at SC college apartment complex where shooting was reported

A man was found dead in a car near the college apartment complex where a shooting was reported earlier Wednesday, according to authorities.
Witnesses called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after finding an unresponsive man sitting in a vehicle parked at University Village in Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The apartment complex is located across from S.C. State University.
“At this point, we’re waiting on an autopsy to determine a cause of death of the individual,” Sheriff Richard Walker said in a release. “We’ll know more after we have a cause of death.”
Witnesses told deputies after the body was found that they heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from nearby earlier in the evening.
Investigators are trying to determine if the man found in the car is connected to a shooting reported at the same complex.
An alert sent to students around 2 a.m. Wednesday told students to shelter in place after a possible shooting at University Village apartments, according to WACH Fox.
This follows a safety alert sent to students on Aug. 27 about an armed robbery on campus, according to WLTX.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments