After reports of Trump calling Southerners dumb, SC native Colbert fires back

As the Washington Post released details of journalist Bob Woodward’s upcoming book on the Trump Administration, Charleston native Stephen Colbert had something to say about it on The Late Show.
Colbert talked about comments President Donald Trump allegedly made about his Attorney General — former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions — during the opening monologue of his Tuesday night show.
“He’s this dumb Southerner,” Trump is quoted as saying while mocking Sessions’ accent in Woodward’s new book.
“You know what. As a South Carolinian, that is a hurtful stereotype, sir,” Colbert said. “Not all Southerners are dumb. Just the ones willing to work for you.”
Colbert joked that the book, which is titled Fear: Trump in the White House, is “a book named after the emotion Trump feels whenever he sees a book.”
