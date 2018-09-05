SC paramedic in the line of duty dies after being hit by car

An ambulance medic died early Wednesday morning while in the line of duty, according to a statement from the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
Christopher M. Gore, 36, of Moncks Corner, died at about 5:45 a.m. in rural Berkeley County after he was hit by a car, according to the statement.
Gore — who worked or a private ambulance service — was outside of the vehicle when he was struck, according to the statement. He was trying to see a house number.
The medic was standing in the car’s lane when it hit him in the morning hours, according to the statement. The death was ruled an accident.
The case was investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol.
