Five Points bar doomed to ‘slow death’ by judge’s order, lawyer says

A state administrative law judge has granted a liquor license for the Rooftop Bar in Five Points, but with stringent conditions including no advertising of alcohol, a mandatory 11 a.m. opening time and no drinks sold for less than $3.
The Rooftop Bar was the second liquor license recently opposed by Five Points residents, who claim those bars and others have resulted in rowdy, drunken behavior, encouraged underage drinking and caused general mayhem in the urban village near the University of South Carolina.
The university also opposed the Rooftop license.
The neighbors are expected to contest more liquor licenses for bars in the village, all of which are now up for renewal.
Mike Montgomery, attorney for the owners, called the ruling a victory for “best practices.”
“My clients have been doing all of that for the past 11 months,” he said. “My clients have set a positive standard . . . that will enhance the customer experience.”
However, the neighbors’ attorney, Dick Harpootlian, called the conditions “crippling.”
“Based on the number and impact of the conditions, it would appear to me that the Rooftop will die a slow death as compared with the quick death of The Roost,” Harpootlian said.
Judge Deborah Durden previously denied a liquor license for The Five Points Roost, owned by the same partnership of Stephen Bland, Adam Ruonala and Brenda Wells. That license was denied because of a high rate of violations at the 800 Harden St. location and lack of food sales, among other concerns.
The decisions on whether the Roost and Rooftop could have licenses have ramifications statewide. Issues decided in those two cases, including what defines a bar and the required ratio of food-to-alcohol sales, could affect more than 1,000 bars across the Palmetto State.
Under state law, only restaurants and hotels can sell alcohol. And the law requires the establishment be “primarily and substantially engaged in the preparation and service of meals,” although that is not further defined.
Among the main conditions of the Rooftop license is that the bar serve “lunch and brunch” each day beginning at 11 a.m.
Among the other conditions, the bar must scan IDs with the same type of black light used by the federal Transportation Security Administration to check for forged identification. It also must allow police to walk through and check IDs.
These conditions should minimize “adding to the strain on law enforcement resources or enabling drinking and over consumption of alcohol,” Durden wrote in her ruling. “Under those circumstances the business is not likely to be a nuisance to the community.”
Neighbors around Five Points and several Five Points merchants claim that Five Points is “out of balance.” They say there are too many bars like the Roost and Rooftop that don’t open until 9 or 10 p.m. and have licenses to stay open past the normal 2 a.m. closing time.
They claim the 16 or so late-night college bars cater to many underage USC students using fake IDs and make their money selling as much liquor as they can as cheaply as possible. The result is crowds of drunken, unruly students overflowing into their neighborhoods late at night.
In addition to challenging individual licenses, the neighbors pressured Columbia City Council to make it more difficult to get a late-night permit, resulting in fewer bars now staying open past 2 a.m.
