Pascoe: Make public state grand jury investigation on SC government corruption

Special prosecutor David Pascoe is urging a state Circuit Court judge to make public a detailed report by the state grand jury that has been investigating corruption in the S.C. General Assembly.
In a motion filed Thursday, Pascoe asks Judge Clifton Newman to issue an order unsealing the state grand jury’s report.
“The 28th state grand jury issued a report exposing vulnerabilities in our political system and (has made) recommendations to address these issues,” wrote Pascoe.
The grand jury “voted unanimously to approve the report,” Pascoe wrote.
In his motion, Pascoe signaled his long investigation is over and added the report contains the grand jury’s “findings and conclusions.”
“There no longer is any compelling reason for the report to remain under seal,” Pascoe wrote.
But, wrote Pascoe, the grand jury believes its findings should spark further action - including “further legal process and legislative action.” Pascoe did not reveal details of what that “legal process” or legislative action should be.
Over its two-plus years of investigation, the state grand jury interviewed top officials at high-profile institutions and businesses who had questionable behind-the-scenes interactions with indicted lawmakers. Those organizations who top officials were interviewed by the state grand jury include University of South Carolina, Palmetto Health hospitals, ATT, SCANA, the S.C. Ports Authority and others.
“With respect to the corporate subjects, the findings of the Report recommend action,” Pascoe wrote.
“Corporate Integrity Agreements have been reached and the state believes it is imperative that the report and the agreements be released at the same time,” Pascoe wrote.
“The grand jury seeks public disclosure of the report to provide the citizens of this state with important information in accordance with this state’s policy in favor of open government and to end public speculation about this investigation.”
Pascoe’s investigation, in which he teamed up with State Law Enforcement Division agents and the state grand jury, has resulted in indictments and convictions against four former members of the Legislature on misconduct charges. It also exposed the inner workings of the influential Richard Quinn & Associates political consulting firm, which has or had ties to numerous important political, corporate and government organizations in South Carolina. Two former members of the Legislature await trial.
In his seven-page filing, Pascoe said the report’s findings “are not mere accusations but are instead a presentation of the grand jury’s recommendations to pursue further legal process.”
“The report includes relevant evidence and testimony to support those recommendations in the interest of disclosing matters of great public concern regarding public officials of this state,” Pascoe wrote.
