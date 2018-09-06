Here are SC’s top-ranked colleges, according to the Wall Street Journal

Whatever colleges and universities are doing in the Upstate area, it’s working.

At least that’s what a new set of higher education rankings from the Wall Street Journal show.

Of the four South Carolina colleges that made the list, the top three were all located in Clemson, Spartanburg or Greenville. The highest-ranked college in the state was Furman University, which ranked 151st nationwide. This is the second time in recent weeks Furman University has been ranked the top school in South Carolina. In August, a Forbes ranking placed Furman at 113th nationwide, the highest ranking a South Carolina school received.

The rankings, released Wednesday, rank 500 colleges and universities throughout the country based on a composite score of 14 factors, according to the article. The most important factors in determining a ranking were graduates’ salaries, student debt and spending on instruction and student services. The report also factored in diversity and perceptions of how well students and faculty interact on campus, according to the article.

Here are where SC schools ranked:

151: Furman University





199: Wofford College

217: Clemson University

305: University of South Carolina

