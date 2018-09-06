Made in SC: 20,000 new Amazon delivery vans are on the way from new Charleston plant

In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Parisa Sadrzadeh, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, opens the door of an Amazon-branded delivery van at the request of a photographer in Seattle, following a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages. Amazon says it has ordered 20,000 vans for its new delivery program. The online retailer says “tens of thousands” of individuals have applied for the program, and it had to up its van order to 20,000 from 4,500. Ted S. Warren AP