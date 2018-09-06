Mexican fugitive wanted for murder found in SC town

A Mexican national was arrested in North Charleston Wednesday after a tip lead to his location, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Jorge Cruz-Antonio, who was in the U.S. illegally, was wanted for murder and grand theft auto in Mexicali, Mexico, according to the statement.
Cruz-Antonio also goes by the names Jorge Morales Mejia and Jose Alberto Ruiz Castro.
A deputy marshal received a tip at about 12:30 p.m. on Cruz-Antonio’s whereabouts, according to the statement. Deputies found the fugitive in his car at an apartment complex on the 6600 block of Rivers Avenue.
After watching him for about 10 minutes, officials from the U.S. Marshals, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), North Charleston Police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office neared his car, according to the statement.
Cruz-Antonio took off on foot, leading officers on a short chase, according to the statement. He was soon arrested and placed in ICE custody.
