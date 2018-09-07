SC preparing for storm to become a hurricane ... and what could happen next

Emergency responders are preparing for Tropical Storm Florence, although forecasters say it’s too early to tell whether the storm — expected to become a major hurricane — will strike the United States.

Early Friday afternoon, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division increased the state’s danger readiness level.

Right now, Tropical Storm Florence is brooding in the middle of the Atlantic as the disturbance moves closer to Bermuda. The EMD is preparing for Florence to evolve into a hurricane, and the agency is predicting four possible scenarios for the storm.

The scenarios are:

SIGN UP

▪ a direct impact on South Carolina;

▪ a strike on the northern corridor of the state’s coast;

▪ Florence hitting North Carolina; or

▪ the storm missing the United States.

“The storm is still very far away but we’re planning accordingly,” said Derrec Becker of the Emergency Management Division. “We’re asking people to know their hurricane safety plans.”

The EMD increased the state’s alertness level to four. The EMD has a scale from one to five for statewide emergencies. Five is a normal day and one is a ongoing disaster.

“We’re watching Hurricane Florence very closely and it’s too early to tell what impact, if any, this storm will have,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said, “It is the peak of hurricane season so even if this storm passes us by, there could be more hurricanes on the way in the coming weeks. It is vital that every resident have a personal emergency plan and be ready to take action if they need to.”

The division spoke with coastal counties today to know their needs in case of impact from the storm, Becker says.

FEMA and the National Hurricane Center are telling people to prepare for Florence as well. FEMA is telling people to sign up for local alerts, know an evacuation plan, discuss that plan with family, make plans for pets, and gather critical documents.

Don’t wait to #PrepareNow for hurricanes, especially since we’re in the height of the season now.

Sign up for weather alerts and follow local authorities.

Know your local evacuation routes and practice with family.

Review your plan for getting ready when a storm approaches pic.twitter.com/Au4sjeD3qs — Readygov (@Readygov) September 6, 2018

Harvest Hope of Columbia is helping to ready the the coast with food, according the agency’s disaster manager, Mary Louise Resch. The agency is working with Lowcountry Food Bank, which serves all the coastal counties of South Carolina, to ensure an adequate supply of staples, canned goods and water are ready. A recent shipment of food to Harvest Hope was sent directly to Lowcountry Food Bank, Resch says. Harvest Hope is readying itself in case Lowcountry Food Bank has to be evacuated as well.

They’re also working with other organizations like DHEC to get food into shelters in case the storm hits. Other volunteer organizations such as the American Red Cross have been in talks with Harvest Hope about how to get food to people the Red Cross and others help.

“It’s been a busy couple days,” Resch said. “Until we know where the actual track of that storm is going to be, we’re thinking the worst and hoping for the best.”

The S.C. Department of Transportation says its also monitoring the storm.

“We’re constantly checking on it,” said Lauren Rountree, spokesperson for the DOT.

Today, the National Hurricane Center said regardless of Florence’s path, large swells will start to affect parts of the East Coast Friday and this weekend. The swells are “resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents.”

The storm could become a major hurricane early next week, and the risk of a direct impact on the East Coast has increase, according to the hurricane center.

For Resch this is the third year in a row that she and Harvest Hope have prepared for an emergency.

“If there’s a benefit in having gone through this three years in a row, it’s that we have practice,” Resch says.

Resch encourages people to donate to Harvest Hope.