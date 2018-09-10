Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at SC nursing home

A South Carolina man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an Upstate nursing home, according to authorities.
Christopher Lachele Pilgrim, 44, of Inman, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Spartanburg County jail records. He remains jailed on $20,000 bond.
The alleged assault happened between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia Manor on Blackstock Road in Inman, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, which cited the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say Pilgrim “engaged in sexual battery” with the female victim, who was described in the warrant as “mentally defective, incapacitated or physically helpless,” WYFF reports.
Pilgrim is not an employee of the facility, according to FOX Carolina.
The 176-bed facility says on its website that it provides 24-hour skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.
Third-degree criminal sexual conduct carries up to 10 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
