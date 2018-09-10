How close is Hurricane Florence’s track to past hurricanes with a Carolina landfall?

Hurricane Florence was a Category 4 hurricane by Monday afternoon and is on track to make landfall in the Carolinas or Virginia. Here's how its path compares to past hurricanes that've been historical for the Carolinas — including Hurricane Hugo.
By
Up Next
Hurricane Florence was a Category 4 hurricane by Monday afternoon and is on track to make landfall in the Carolinas or Virginia. Here's how its path compares to past hurricanes that've been historical for the Carolinas — including Hurricane Hugo.
By

South Carolina

What should to do if Florence knocks out the power? Power companies make preparations

By Jeff Wilkinson

jwilkinson@thestate.com

September 10, 2018 05:18 PM

COLUMBIA

South Carolina utilities are bracing for widespread power outages from Hurricane Florence and are planning to call in backup repair crews after landfall, which is forecast for Thursday night.

“We will be shifting resources from the Midwest and Florida, as needed, “ said Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Moshier.

The company will determine how many crews will be on call on Tuesday, Mosier said, saying the number “will be enough to take care of whatever Mother Nature throws at us.”

SCE&G spokeswoman Rhonda O’Banion said the utility can pull crews from across the country if necessary.

“We’ll be assessing the need for additional resources,” she said.

The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina are also making plans to pull in additional resources, with about 100 crews from nearby Georgia ready to head to the Palmetto State if needed.

“As soon as a damaging weather event becomes a possibility, we activate a long-standing, formal agreement with multiple surrounding states,” the association’s Todd Carter said in a news release. “We reserve repair crews and plan for them to be close to at-risk areas after a storm passes.”

Carter also said S.C. may utilize crews from Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi if necessary.

What should you do if the power goes out?

  • Unplug electronics to prevent damage in case power surges
  • Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by placing generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors and 20 feet away from windows or open doors and installing battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors.
  • Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, while a freezer will keep food cold for about 48 hours
  • Sign up for local alerts
  • Never leave a candle unattended and keep it away from kids and pets, according to the National Candle Association.

Who to call if the power goes out



SCE&G
888-333-4465



Santee Cooper
888-769-7688



Duke power
800-769-3766



SC Electric Co-ops:


Aiken Electric Cooperative
1-877-264-5368
1-803-649-6245
1-800-922-1262


Berkeley Electric Cooperative
1-888-253-4232


Black River Electric Cooperative
Sumter- 1-803-469-8060
Camden- 1-803-432-9854


Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative
1-888-258-3743


Broad River Electric Cooperative
Cherokee County- 1-864-489-5738
Other Counties- 1-866-266-7688


Coastal Electric Cooperative
1-843-538-5800


Edisto Electric Cooperative
1-800-433-3292


Fairfield Electric Cooperative
1-800-499-7862


Horry Electric Cooperative
1-843-369-2212


Laurens Electric Cooperative
1-800-942-3141


Little River Electric Cooperative
1-800-459-2141 or 366-2141


Lynches River Electric Cooperative
1-866-675-5732


Marlboro Electric Cooperative
1-843-479-3855
1-800-922-9174


Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative
1-803-749-6444
1-888-813-7000


Newberry Electric Cooperative
1-803-276-1121


Palmetto Electric Cooperative
1-866-445-5551


Pee Dee Electric Cooperative
1-843-665-4070
1-866-747-0060


Santee Electric Cooperative
1-888-239-2300


Tri-County Electric Cooperative
1-803-874-1215
1-877-874-1215


York Electric Cooperative
1-866-374-1234










  Comments  